Crews searching river for possible drowning victim in Floyd County

There is an active search for a possible drowning victim Wednesday afternoon.

Floyd County EMS Director Tim Fields said officials got a call around noon that someone may have fallen into the Levisa Fork of the Big Sandy River.

Crews are now searching the river in the Harold community near Harold Bridge off U.S. 23.

According to Gray affiliate WYMT, the victim's name is Tony Wright. WYMT reported that Wright was living under the bridge and someone else who lived under the bridge reported that he may be in the river.

