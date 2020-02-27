Crime alert: Members of church have items stolen during Ash Wednesday service

While a congregation was in its sanctuary worshiping on Ash Wednesday, police say thieves were at work, stealing some of the members' items that were left in the choir room.

The theft happened at Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church in Huntington. Members say they were attending services around 6 p.m. Wednesday when it happened.

Police say the theft happened in the area where choir members keep their belongings. According to police, two phones were taken, along with a couple of debit cards, various forms of ID and cash.

Police have been able to identify Steven James Carter as a suspect in the case

One of the victims, Christy Carson, who has attended church there for years, says she was shocked when she came downstairs and found her things missing.

"When we came down, it was a pretty short service just about 45 minutes, and some people realized this bell door was open, which it's never open," Carson said. "Then we had people go into the choir room and someone noticed that their phone was missing. They had their phone just sitting on top of the seat so they knew instantly that it was gone. Then I looked through my stuff and noticed my phone gone first because it was on top of everything. And, then upon further realization, I realized my wallet, my entire wallet, was missing as well as my phone and some other people's belongings. I feel like it still might be a shock factor because I don't think it's actually sunk in yet."

After the theft happened, congregation members began reviewing surveillance video. Carson says she also was able to track her phone to a certain location.

When police arrived at that spot, they found an iPhone case that matched Carson's in the backpack of Carter. However, they did not find her phone.

Carson says most of her Thursday was spent contacting banks to close accounts.

"I still haven't taken care of my ID stuff," Carson said. "All those identifications were in there, and I kind of feel like I'm not a person right now because I have nothing to identify myself."

Carson says she is leaning on her faith and the congregation to get through the situation.

"It is discomforting knowing that this happened at our church," Carson said."But I feel like the church family here is what is allowing me to stay calm throughout really personal things being stolen."

Carter is now being charged with grand larceny for the incident.