Crime spree suspect wanted by multiple agencies

Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for a man on a crime spree in the area of Kanawha and Putnam counties.

Brian Castle is wanted on multiple felony warrants, including obtaining under false pretenses and two charges of grand larceny.

Investigators say Castle has been on a theft spree for more than a month. He has been wanted since the beginning of March.

According to West Virginia State Police, Castle may be in Poca, Nitro, Dunbar, or St. Albans.

Troopers released a photo of the truck the suspect was last known to be driving. The photo was taken in Dunbar.

If you have any information about where Castle is, call WVSP South Charleston at 304-558-7777.