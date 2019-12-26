Crock pot hot chocolate

(WSAZ) -- You will need:

Crock pot hot chocolate in Studio 3.

6 cups of milk

1.5 cups of heavy cream

1 can of sweetened condensed milk (14 oz.)

1 package of milk chocolate chips (2 cups)

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

Cook on low for 2 hours.

Serve and enjoy!

 