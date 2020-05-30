Crowds gather in Huntington to protest social injustice

Crowds are gathering at Ritter Park in Huntington Saturday afternoon to "walk, stand and speak for George Floyd."

Floyd was murdered earlier this week in Minneapolis, Minnesota while an officer pinned him to the ground, kneeling on his neck.

More than 1,500 people joined a group on Facebook, discussing plans to walk, and peacefully protest.

"We did not expect it to get as much attention as it did," event organizer Whitney Chapman told WSAZ. "I can not explain to you how proud I am of our community for doing so. For coming together and actually supporting this cause."

People began showing up as early as 11 a.m. and the Facebook page indicates the event could run through 6 p.m. depending on turnout.

Some participants indicated they'd be bringing hand sanitizer and face masks due to concerns of COVID-19.

Posts on the page indicate that the Huntington Police Department and Mayor's Office have asked that crowds not block the streets.

"We know what decency is, we know what our rights are and we know no human being should ever be treated like that and they want to come forward and stand for us and that is what I was most shocked to the core with and I am extremely impressed and I'm almost encouraged to continue doing these types of events and I will probably more than likely keep doing them," said Chapman.

We have reporters on the scene and will continue to update the story as more information becomes available.

WSAZ will carry the demonstrations live on air beginning at 2 p.m.

