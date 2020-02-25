Demolition process underway on crumbling Charleston building

The demolition process has begun on a crumbling building that's caused road blocks on Charleston’s East Side for days, a city of Charleston spokesperson said Tuesday afternoon.

It is happening at a brick building that housed the former New China restaurant in the 1500 block of Washington Street East. For more on the story: CLICK HERE

Crews started Tuesday with asbestos removal.

Police report that a petition for a temporary restraining order to demolish the building was sought, but Circuit Court Judge Joanna Tabit denied that motion.

Washington Street East has been closed between Maxwell Street and Sydney Street, and Elizabeth Street has been closed between Lee Street and Jackson Street as a safety precaution.

