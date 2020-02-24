Crumbling restaurant building to be torn down

A building that started crumbling to the ground last Monday will be torn down by the city of Charleston.

A news release from the city of Charleston late Monday night says that the work done over the weekend on the building that housed the New China restaurant did not eliminate the safety threat to the public. It goes on to say that the work performed actually revealed more structural defects.

Demolition work on the building will begin at noon on Tuesday Feb. 25. The city plans to file liens against the property to recoup demolition costs.

City leaders believe the cause of the brick failure last week was because of water in the brick walls, creating cracks during the freeze/thaw cycle. City leaders says that the forecast for the rest of the week will only increase public safety concerns.

Washington Street East is closed between Maxwell Street and Sydney Street, and Elizabeth Street is closed between Lee Street and Jackson Street as a safety precaution.