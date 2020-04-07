Curfew issued in the city of Montgomery

The city of Montgomery in Kanawha County will be under a curfew order, according to Mayor Greg Ingram.

The city of Montgomery in Kanawha County will be under a curfew order, according to Mayor Greg Ingram, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, Ingram enacted a State of Emergency and then on Tuesday he issued a curfew.

"This is not martial law, it's state of emergency," Ingram said.

The curfew will be from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m., it started at 9 p.m. Tuesday.

"In an effort to encourage physical distancing, staying at home, decrease delinquency and reduce first-responder contact, persons in the City of Montgomery shall be subject to a curfew," the executive order stated.

Ingram said in an exclusive interview with WSAZ that this curfew is mainly for those on traveling on foot.

"This is not for people in a car driving through Montgomery. It's not going to affect people going to work, it's not going to affect any emergencies or KRT bus service, it's not going to affect any workers of necessities," Ingram said.

The mayor went on to say, "It's all about the health and safety of the residents in Montgomery; 99% of the residents are following the rules. The others that are not following the rules are the ones who caused this."

If someone is caught out, then they will be questioned why they're out. If they're juveniles, the mayor says their guardians will be issued a citation. If someone is an adult and out, they will first receive a warning and the second offense will be a citation. As far as a third offense, the mayor said, "We will see where we go from there."