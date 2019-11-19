Customer Appreciation Day at Firehouse Subs

Firehouse Subs Franchisees Zoran and Carrie Timic are excited to celebrate their Charleston guests with Customer Appreciation Days.

Firehouse Subs in Studio 3.

The husband and wife duo became the local franchise owners in January 2019, and are excited to get to know their communities better by offering their signature medium Hook & Ladder Sub for just $3 at their Charleston location on November 20.

The Hook & Ladder Sub is a best seller, and made with fresh sliced smoked turkey breast and Virginia honey ham, melted Monterey Jack cheese and served Fully Involved® with lettuce, tomato, onion, deli mustard and mayo, with a Kosher pickle spear on the side.