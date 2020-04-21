Customers being told to isolate after restaurant employee tests positive for COVID-19

Health officials are telling employees and customers at a Floyd County restaurant to isolate after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The Floyd County Health Department says an employee at the Subway in Allen tested positive for the virus Tuesday. The 27-year-old woman is home and self-isolating.

The health department is encouraging employees and customers who were in the restaurant from April 16-17 to quarantine for 14 days, and monitor for signs of the virus.

"Although the risk to the public is minimal, we believe that this notice is warranted due to the fact that clients had to enter the restaurant for the purchase and could have had a direct contact opportunity due to social distancing issues," said Public Health Director Thursa Sloan.

