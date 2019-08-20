Customers deal with outages during water tank project

Hundreds of people in Huntington have been dealing with weak water pressure or no water at all while West Virginia American Water has been working on an upgrade.

Bill Glover came home Friday after a hot day on the golf course, only to find out taking a shower wasn't an option.

"It's frustrating when you're sticky and you're gonna be sticky the next three or four days," he said.

Neighbors in Huntington around the Huntington Museum of Art say for the past couple weeks, they've sporadically had no water.

"We can't cook and clean," Glover said. "We can't do laundry."

"I've been working on getting a business open in Huntington," Seth Levy said, "so I come home sweaty at night. It's tough to crawl into bed with a bunch of drywall dust on you, but when you don't have clean water or any water, you really don't have a choice."

They say the issues started when West Virginia American Water began rehabilitating a 590,000 gallon storage tank off Mountain View Drive.

"Since that point about two weeks ago, there's been very intermittent water flow," Levy said.

Levy is disappointed with what he feels is a lack of communication.

"I talked to West Virginia American Water five times on the phone between Friday morning and Saturday morning, and they couldn't give me an answer," Levy said.

Neighbors have been able to fill up jugs with water at a tank set up by the old RESA building.

A spokesperson with the water company says technicians have modified settings on their Ritter Hill booster station to maintain continuous water pressure to customers in the area while the tank is out of service.

Monday evening, Glover's water was back on.

Neighbors say they're eager for service to go back to being consistent.

The water tank was built in 1959 and was last restored 30 years ago.

According to the water company, the project includes carefully sand-blasting and applying paint on the interior and exterior of the tank, replacing components of the roof, rehabilitating and welding portions of the structure and upgrading ladders and safety vents.

West Virginia American Water says work on the project is expected to continue throughout August and into September.

