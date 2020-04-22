Customers flock to Cook Out restaurant for soft opening

The soft opening of the Cook Out restaurant in Cross Lanes brought customers out in droves Wednesday afternoon.

Our crew at the scene on Goff Mountain Road said cars were lined up the street before the business even opened Wednesday, with some waiting as long as two hours.

During the soft opening, the drive-thru and walk-up window are open.

Hours at that location will be from 8 a.m. to 3 a.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 4 a.m. weekends.

