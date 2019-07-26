I-64-widening project scheduled to begin next summer in Cabell County

The long road to better roads continues to wind on in West Virginia.

A more than $70 million widening project will begin in summer 2020 to increase I-64 to eight lanes in the Merritts Creek/Barboursville area of Cabell County.

One road in particular will be getting some TLC in order to also cut down on congestion.

As part of Gov. Jim Justice's Road to Prosperity program, Interstate 64 between Merritts Creek and Barboursville in Cabell County will be widened.

The transportation secretary says this is all part of making the roads safer by opening up the area and give drivers some more elbow and cut back on congestion.

Officials say this has been a trouble area for some time.

Triton Construction, which submitted a bid of $71.7 million, will be carrying out the project. They are set to start next summer. The scope of work also calls for the replacement of five sets of overpass bridges.

The scheduled completion date is late 2022.