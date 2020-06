Brown Dog Yoga's Cycle for Change ride is Saturday, June 20th at their studio in Huntington.

There will be classes from 12-5 p.m. every hour on the hour.

All proceeds from Cycle for Change will go to NAACP Legal Defense Fund through the Brown Dog Yoga Foundation.

There are 15 spots in each class, but they are filling up fast. The cost for the class is $25.

Click here to visit browndogyoga.com.