Dump truck driver hurt in crash

A dump truck driver was injured Wednesday morning when his vehicle went off the roadway and overturned onto its side.

The Lewis County Herald reports the incident happened around 8 a.m. on KY 8 near Vanceburg.

Sheriff's deputies say the driver, Jeremiah Blevins of Salt Lick, was extracted from the vehicle by first responders, and was later taken to a hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

The roadway was closed for three hours but is now reopen.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.