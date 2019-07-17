The Washington Post reports never before released DEA data shows that 780 million doses of oxycodone and hydrocodone were shipped in West Virginia between 2007 and 2012 -- all legally acquired with a prescription.

DEA data says W.Va. and Ky. top nation in opioid prescriptions.

"The problem is that is hard to catch somebody that is selling or if they are abusing because they're going to the doctor and it is legal," Mingo County Sheriff James Smith said. "You know, if I go to the doctor and I get the legal amount of drugs that I want for that month, then there is nothing we can do with you because you have a legal script. What made it a problem for us was that if they was selling it, they still had a legal script. It was hard to catch them."

The report said 203 opioid pills per person per year were shipped to Mingo County. Sheriff Smith said that number has likely gone down since 2012. That doesn't mean the problem is gone, even if the drugs are legally acquired.

"There is a danger there, anytime you take any kind of drugs or prescription or whatever it is, there is always a danger of something happening, Smith said. "Whether it being an overdose and them dying or them being incapacitated and leaving someone else dying, or them breaking into a residence and possibly getting themselves killed or killing someone. So, that fear is always there."

The community in Williamson, West Virginia, is attempting to recover and move forward from the opioid epidemic.

"Well it doesn't appear to be working but I am hopeful that it will," lifelong Williamson resident Cheryl Lycan said. "I am hopeful it will. I pray about it daily that there will be some change here and that the people that are suffering from addiction will find the help that they need."

Lycan and her husband own many small businesses in the Williamson area and are looking to bring more business and opportunity to town to get people off the pills. She has seen multiple young people throw their lives away because of opioids.

"There has got to be a change in people's hearts, that these people don't want to live this lifestyle," Lycan said. "There has got to be a path out of it through the rehabilitation, and you know, even that there is going to have to be some jobs for them, and housing and a place for them. But, they've got to want it."

Sheriff Smith said opioids are a cheap high for people, especially if they are already addicted.

"I had a friend once and he owned a bar, and he closed it down because no one was drinking alcohol no more," Smith said. "It was the prescriptions. People were coming in and getting one or two beers but they were taking their prescription medication and were getting their high."

