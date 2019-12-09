Tony discusses 'Déjà vu' Vets Day snow

DEJU VU” VETS DAY SNOW

1. Opening Forecast Prose

Tuesday rain changes to wet snow from northwest (AM first) to southeast (Last in PM).

Snow then falls south of I-64 long enough and strong enough on Tuesday night to muster a few inches of snowfall. Likelihood 70%.

Areas north of I-64 will have to have the snow shield spread farther north than models are indicating to reap any real snow reward. Likelihood 30%

2. Weather Discussion

Think back! Do you remember our first snow of the season? It happened overnight after Vets Day and by that Tuesday morning we awakened to a winter wonderland landscape with our first mantle of snow of the season.

Coming on the heels of a warm Vets Day that ended with 60-degree highs and rain showers, the sudden change in our climate poised a real shock to our lives.

Now fast forward a month and since then the weather has trended moderate with manageable rains, no snow and a sense that winter is going to be tame.

That brings us to Tuesday’s forecast where just like a month ago we are transitioning from a wet and warm Monday to a predicted blustery and colder period when wet snow and a fresh mantle of snow are a real possibility.

Since the weekend, our supercomputer models have been tossing around the notion of a wet snowfall with accumulations likely across the region. While this seems a good bet the question is where will a “dagger” enhancement in the snow occur?

Saturday and Sunday runs of our models from Europe and America have slowly trended the “dagger” look to the snow south into the Coalfields and southern mountains of Kentucky and West Virginia while leaving the Ohio and even the lower half of Kanawha Valley (Charleston to Point Pleasant) on the outside of the healthy snow.

But therein lies the rub of the forecast. Even our supercomputers are unable to resolve the 50-mile wide, 100-mile long swath of heavier snow until it shows up on radar.

So it’s a watch and wait Tuesday snow forecast as we try to relive the after Veterans Day snow of a month ago.

