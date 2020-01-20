DEPUTIES | Explosive device capable of damaging several homes recovered

A man is behind bars after deputies recovered several thousand dollars worth of stolen equipment, drugs and an explosive device from his home.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Department tells WSAZ.com they arrested Robert Wolfe after a massive search and seizure effort at 570 Greenhills Road.

Deputies say they found guns, ATV's, motorcycles, an explosive device and a large amount of meth at the home they described as a small scale junkyard.

Deputies say it's not clear what the bomb was intended to be used for, but that it was large enough to "take out" several homes and was powered by a 9 volt battery.

Another person was detained during the search of the home. Officials say potential charges could be filed against that individual in the future.

