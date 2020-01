The Kanawha County Sheriff's Department says it is responding to a home where a 17-year-old accidentally shot himself.

Officials say the incident happened at 134 Riverview Drive on Charleston's west side.

According to the sheriff's department, the accident happened while the teen was cleaning a weapon.

The injury was to the teen's arm. No word on how severe that injury is at this time.

