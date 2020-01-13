DEPUTIES | Woman found in bedroom with gunshot wound

Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a tip from a neighbor lead them to the victim of a shooting.

The Scioto County Sheriff says his office received a 911 call Sunday just after 11:30 p.m. from a person saying a woman had been shot at 3654 State Route 140 in Portsmouth, Ohio.

Deputies found Sarina Palacios, 32, in a bedroom with a gunshot wound when they arrived at the home.

Palacios was taken to the hospital by air. She is currently listed in critical condition.

Deputies say a witness at the scene was arrested on an outstanding warrant. Jason Toland, 39, of 3654 State Route 140, Portsmouth Ohio had a warrant for inducing panic a misdemeanor of the 1st degree. Toland is now in the Scioto County Jail set to appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court.

Captain John W. Murphy says detectives along with a crime scene agent from BCI&I also responded to this location.

