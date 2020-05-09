DHHR: Kanawha Co. man dies from COVID-19

The West Virginia Division of Health and Human Resources have confirmed a 53rd death related to COVID-19.

DHHR officials say a 70-year-old man from Kanawha County has passed away due to complications related to COVID-19.

As of 10 a.m. Saturday, there have been 60,997 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,335 positive, 59,662 negative and 53 deaths.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (7), Berkeley (186), Boone (8), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (48), Clay (2), Fayette (32), Gilmer (8), Grant (3), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (8), Hancock (12), Hardy (16), Harrison (33), Jackson (136), Jefferson (87), Kanawha (181), Lewis (4), Lincoln (5), Logan (13), Marion (46), Marshall (20), Mason (13), McDowell (6), Mercer (11), Mineral (20), Mingo (2), Monongalia (111), Monroe (6), Morgan (16), Nicholas (8), Ohio (35), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (14), Putnam (27), Raleigh (9), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (5), Wayne (93), Wetzel (5), Wirt (3), Wood (43), Wyoming (1).