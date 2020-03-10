DHHR warns of phone scam related to SNAP benefits

Schemers are out to dupe people who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).

The DHHR says they were made aware of a telephone scam targeting its customers.

According to reports, the caller states that the individuals SNAP benefits are ending and to respond by pressing a number "if they wish to continue receiving benefits."

The DHHR stresses that it does not make phone calls to notify individuals of the closing of benefits.

Any official notification about case reviews or redeterminations will be sent via regular U.S. mail.

DHHR advises its customers to not give out information over the phone or engage with this type of caller.

If you believe you have been a victim of this scam, please call the West Virginia Attorney General's Office at 1-800-368-8808.

