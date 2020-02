Hidden Creek Mercantile, located on Main Street in Hurricane, is a shop with many discoveries.

You can make and take your own bridal bouquet or centerpiece home with you.

Enjoy handmade items by local artisans, a homemade lunch and smoothie in our eatery, or plan an event in our event room upstairs.

The DIY Bridal Flower Class is Saturday at 2 p.m.

You can check out their schedule of classes and events on Facebook.