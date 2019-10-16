DIY flooring with Great American Floors

Greg Maddox from Great American Floors was in Studio 3 to show Katie and Sarah how easy it can be to put together flooring yourself for your home!

Easy DIY flooring in Studio 3.

Great American Floors has been supplying the tri-state area for more than 20 years with hardwood flooring, carpet, vinyl, tile and stone flooring.

Karndean Designflooring is a global interiors company supplying luxury vinyl flooring to homes and businesses. Inspired by nature, they make flooring functional and stylish. Karndean floors have highly customizable product ranges. Customers have the ability to create and design a floor that is unique to their personal style and space by adding decorative strips, borders, and medallions.

If you're looking to save money to help your budget, this is a great DIY project that is easy to install yourself!

Karendean flooring is very durable, hassle free, and quiet.

You can contact Greg Maddox at Great American Floors by calling: 606 325-7847, or visit them at their store at 2040 Greenup Avenue, Ashland KY.

Click here to go Kardndean's website.

Karndean will send you a brochure and any samples you want for free.