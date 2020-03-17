DMV to limit number of customers in regional office

The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles is limiting the number of customers allowed in their regional offices at the same time.

This is due to the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources regarding the coronavirus.

The WV DMV says all offices will remain open but each location will permit no more than 10 to 20 people inside their offices at any time.

The DMV says the staff will wipe down counters and chairs.

Most transactions can be done online or through the mail and do not require a trip to a regional office, according to the DMV.

Online services include:



Driver's license renewal (if no changes, and every other cycle)



Duplicate driver's license request



Vehicle registration renewals



Duplicate vehicle registration decals and cards



Print your driving record



Check your driver's license status

You can find a full list of online services: CLICK HERE

You can also call the West Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles at 1-800-642-9066.

