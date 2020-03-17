DMV to limit number of customers in regional office

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles is limiting the number of customers allowed in their regional offices at the same time.
This is due to the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources regarding the coronavirus.
The WV DMV says all offices will remain open but each location will permit no more than 10 to 20 people inside their offices at any time.
The DMV says the staff will wipe down counters and chairs.
Most transactions can be done online or through the mail and do not require a trip to a regional office, according to the DMV.
Online services include:
- Driver's license renewal (if no changes, and every other cycle)
- Duplicate driver's license request
- Vehicle registration renewals
- Duplicate vehicle registration decals and cards
- Print your driving record
- Check your driver's license status
You can find a full list of online services: CLICK HERE
You can also call the West Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles at 1-800-642-9066.