DOH crews work to remove fallen tree on I-64 near Huntington Mall exit

Traffic is slow-going Thursday night on part of Interstate 64 in Barboursville near the Huntington Mall exit after a tree fell into the road.

According to WV 511, a tree fell in the road near mile-marker 18.5. According to the website, the tree has been removed but crews are still in the area doing work.

The right lane from the on ramp at the Mall to just before the Barboursville exit is closed.

According to WV 511, it appears crews are dealing with other trees, mud and debris that could be potential problems after the rain.

This work is happening in a construction zone where the speed limit has been dropped to 55 mph and concrete barriers are up and lanes have shifted.

