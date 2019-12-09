DOH shares update on proposal for I-64 exit in Culloden

A new exit may be coming to Interstate 64 in Cabell County to help cut down on congestion.

The Division of Highways held a meeting at Culloden Elementary School Monday evening, talking about their proposal to make a new exit between Milton and Hurricane.

The project would replace bridges on I-64 over Benedict Road, add a diamond interchange, and turn Benedict Road into a three-lane connector road.

"We believe once the project is complete, not only will it serve existing businesses, but it will provide opportunities for other businesses to move into the area," Dirar Ahmad, who's with the West Virginia Division of Highways Engineering Department, said.

Ahmad says if the project gets the green light, people in 10 homes may have to relocate.

"We work with the property owners," he said. "We give them ample time, and we help them find relocation housing in the area. The process is very fair. No one gets abused. No one gets mistreated."

David Shirkey says he has wanted to see an exit in Culloden for decades.

"In the evenings at the Hurricane exit, the traffic is so bad coming off I-64, you have to sit there 45 minutes to an hour," Shirkey said. "It's gonna really help this area out and make it easier for people going to work and coming from work."

Kimberly Bays lives along Benedict Road and dreads the idea of all the extra traffic passing her house.

"I don't want to drink my cup of tea and smell all the fumes," she said. "I don't want to see the traffic. I don't want to hear the construction noise at work. I don't want to smell all the pollution from the vehicles."

Highway officials say if they get approval for the environmental aspect of the project, it will enter its next phase in the spring.

Click here if you'd like to share feedback with the DOH on the project or learn more about it.

