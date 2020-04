On your marks, get set, and go now.

Since mid-March, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and the Director of the Ohio Department of Health Dr. Amy Acton have been 'doing it their way', providing an update every day on the COVID-19 pandemic and the state's response.

Well, one Ohioan took the duo's words of encourage and put them to music, creating a parody theme song based on the 70's sitcom "Laverne and Shirley."