DOW property sold in Institute; jobs to remain onsite

The DOW manufacturing site in Institute has been sold to a Texas-based company and will ensure that jobs will remain onsite, the Kanawha County Commission said Tuesday.

According to a news release from commissioners, DOW has sold their 460-acre property in Institute to Houston-based company Altivia.

The transition will allow the nine companies to stay onsite, including US Methanol, which has created 31 new jobs in the Institute area.

Altivia has also promised to keep the 61 employees that are currently employed through DOW at the Institute site.

Commission President Kent Carper said in the news release, “DOW has been a good steward to the community, and while we are disappointed, they are no longer going to own the Institute site, we are excited that Altivia has chosen to make Kanawha County its home. This could be a great opportunity for Economic Development for Kanawha County and we look forward to working with Altivia on future projects.”

Altivia is a privately held company founded in 1986 as a water treatment chemical producer. Petrochemicals, Speciality Chemicals and Inorganic Water Treatment Chemicals are the three business segments covered by Altivia.

