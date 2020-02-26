DUI simulator visits W.Va. schools

Students in Wayne County are getting a firsthand chance to see what it's like when you drive drunk and the dangers of operating a vehicle impaired.

Teens at Spring Valley High School got a visit from a mobile trailer.

They also got a look at what it's actually like to be impaired and how that affects somebody's ability to maintain control. This trailer is hauled across the Mountain State, giving students a chance to get behind the wheel in a DUI simulator.

As they navigate winding roads, snowy conditions and people darting out in front of them, the simulator shows what happens as their blood alcohol content slowly rises.

"The first time I did it, I went off the side of a bridge," said Mitchell Thompson, a senior.

The simulation allows them to drive with passengers in the backseat to give a real representation of their classmates and friends.

"I never want to lose a friend to drunk driving," Thompson said. "It just seems like it could be avoided very easily."

Organizers say it's an eye-opening form of prevention, one they hope leaves an impact and keeps students from going down the dangerous and deadly road of driving under the influence.

"We believe it's important to try and get to these young people before they start making bad decisions or right when they start making bad decisions and help steer them in the right direction," Dan Pickens, program coordinator said.

"It's just a decision you need to make not to do it, especially on prom night," Thompson said.

The program has been running since 2010, and it takes the team about three years to reach every high school in the state.

The simulator was upgraded last summer, so this is the first year students are getting to use the new system.

"Your reaction time is a lot slower when you try to brake," Thompson said. "You don't actually start slowing until a couple seconds later, and it's pretty realistic."