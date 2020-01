Emergency crews are responding to damage reports in Portsmouth, Ohio after strong winds blew through town Saturday.

Portsmouth Police tell WSAZ they are responding to two scenes where buildings have been damaged.

We are told crews are at a church on Washington Street and 4th Street where the steeple was blown over.

They are also responding to the 200 block of Market Street where the rear section of a building has collapsed.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.