Damaging storms tear through the region

Severe thunderstorms tore through the region Friday afternoon, knocking down trees and power lines and leaving some cars underwater.

A downed tree was blocking a lane of I-64 eastbound between the Hal Greer and 29th Street exits. Traffic was moving slowly.

The Barboursville Fire Department was investigating whether a fire at DJ Flowers was connected to a lightning strike.

WSAZ's Taylor Eaton reported street flooding in Prichard caused by heavy rains.

WSAZ also received photos of hail in Teays Valley.

Putnam County 911 told WSAZ there was flash flooding throughout different parts of the Teays Valley area. The Teays Valley EMS station reported hail damage.

Power lines were down in Hurricane.

Flooded areas included the access road to the Woods and Irons neighborhood from Mount Vernon Road, Route 817 near Winfield and Route 34 near the Putnam County Library.

There were also reports of street flooding and trees down in Milton.

WSAZ Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier say there's a risk for additional storms in the northern part of our region late Friday afternoon and evening.

