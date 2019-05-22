Danger of needles at parks and playgrounds this summer

With summer just around the corner, law enforcement officials are warning parents to be on the lookout for stray needles.

With summer just around the corner, law enforcement officials are warning parents to be on the lookout for stray needles.

Nitro Police Chief Bobby Eggleton says they get calls about needles in public places every single day, sometimes several times a day.

"We continuously find or have reports from our public of needles in the alleys," Eggleton said. "We have found them in the parks and on the school grounds. We find them all the time."

Eggleton says they don't have the money or resources to check the parks every single day, but if they know a group of students will be going to the park, they will sweep the area beforehand.

"It would be so cost prohibitive just to have a team to do that all the time. What we request from addicts is to be more responsible. And I know I am talking about an irresponsible group of our public, but be responsible with your syringes."

He says they try to take preventative measures by having a resource officer warn children about needles in school.

"Most of them don't know what one is, so we show them what it is and we tell them not to touch it. Treat it like a gun, call somebody, walk away from it," Eggleton said.

WSAZ's Leanne Shinkle went to the park with patrolman J.R. Farry to sweep the park and see what parents should be on the lookout for. He says the needles can be in obvious or hidden places, such as the bathroom.

"On top of the paper towel containers, near the soap box, and around the top portions of the toilets."

Farry says it's not uncommon to find them on the playground. "Slides, stuff where it could fall under and people not notice, up on the walkways," he said.

He says even though they check when they can, it's important for parents to be vigilant, "Just because we come and look for it in particular, doesn't mean we are going to find it."

During the sweep, there were two moms, Kelsie Raines and Chelsee Smith playing with their kids at the park. They felt reassured that police had checked the area, because they wouldn't have thought to do something like that.

"I think it is a good idea to at least have them check. They probably know of more places to look than I would," Smith said.

Raines says her daughter is only 4 years old, so it is hard to get her to understand the danger of needles.

"I say don't pick anything up and if there is anything you see that looks like it is not supposed to be there, just come tell us or another adult," Raines said.

Eggleton says they will continue to educate kids and parents, and they are cracking down on those who are found with needles.

