Daniel Cameron elected as Kentucky attorney general

Daniel Cameron will serve as Kentucky’s next attorney general.

The Republican defeated Democrat Greg Stumbo with 689,897 votes.

Cameron will replace outgoing Attorney General Andy Beshear who is running for governor.

He is the first black candidate to win the office.

The campaign wasn’t always smooth sailing for Cameron. Earlier this year, a man who lives in Louisville filed a lawsuit claiming Cameron did not have enough experience practicing law in an effort to remove the candidate from the ballot. However, a judge declared Cameron had the necessary law credentials to run for the office of attorney general.

According to his campaign website, Cameron grew up in Hardin County, Kentucky and currently has a private law practice in Louisville. His resume also includes serving as U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s legal counsel in Washington, D.C.

Cameron says one of his main goals is to “reestablish the office’s credibility” by “depoliticizing the office,” “better leveraging our relationships with our federal partners,” and “enhancing the presence of the AG’s office outside of Frankfort.

Click here for more information about Cameron’s background and plans.

