Daniel Cameron wins the Republican nomination for Kentucky attorney general

Voters have decided on a Republican candidate for Kentucky’s attorney general race.

Daniel Cameron defeated opponent Wil Schroder with 120,777 votes.

He will go on to face Democratic nominee Greg Stumbo in November. Stumbo ran unopposed in the primary election.

The winner in the fall will replace outgoing Attorney General Andy Beshear who is running for governor against current republican governor Matt Bevin.

Click here to read more about the candidate’s platform on his campaign website.

https://www.danieljaycameron.com/