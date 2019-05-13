Date set for lawmakers to reconvene for W.Va. Special Session

A date has been set for the first extraordinary session of the West Virginia Legislature in 2019.

Lawmakers will reconvene starting at 2 p.m. Monday, May 20.

According to House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, lawmakers and education officials are nearing consensus on a path forward with education reform that will empower local communities and increase flexibility in the state’s education system.

"In recent weeks, delegates have been gathering input from parents, administrators, teachers, service personnel and students in our districts to hear their ideas for improving our school system,” Speaker Hanshaw said. “We’ve also been discussing ideas with our counterparts at the state Board of Education about how we can work together to improve our education system. I believe we are approaching a consensus around a plan that would give local school boards more flexibility and autonomy over their local systems while removing much the cumbersome legislative mandates that have shackled the hands of our professional educators.”

Speaker Hanshaw said officials hope to have a news conference Wednesday afternoon to unveil further specifics of this plan.

