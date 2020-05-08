Dawg Dazzle and Pullman Square concerts postponed

A summertime staple has now been pushed back due to COVID-19.

According to a Facebook post by 93.7 The DAWG, the annual Dawg Dazzle and Pullman Square concert series have been postponed.

Dawg Dazzle 2020, originally scheduled for July 3rd at Harris Riverfront Park, has now been moved to the evening of Friday, September 4th.

In addition, the Pullman Square Thursday Night Concert Series, which usually begins in late May and lasts through late August, will not begin this month and has been postponed until further notice.

Keep checking the WSAZ App and wsaz.com for the latest.