Day, overnight camp guidelines released in W.Va.

Sharing ghost stories may be one of the few things campers will be allowed to share this summer while at camp.

Overnight and day camps are allowed to open up in West Virginia on June 22, under the state’s reopening plan.

Sharing of equipment is discouraged under the guidelines. What is shared will have to be routinely sanitized.

Staggered drop-off times are encouraged for campers, and groups will be a little bit smaller this year.

Overnight campers' accommodations will have to be spaced to follow social distancing guidelines.

Camper’s gear should be kept in separate containers, cubbies or other areas.

Personal protective gear, hand sanitizing stations, reminders on signs, and health screenings are also a part of the guidance.

