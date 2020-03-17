Daycare screening children to prevent the spread of COVID-19

As people all ever the world take different precautions to protect themselves from COVID-19, one day care in Charleston is taking a different approach.

Discovery Kingdom, located on Quarrier Street, has begun screening all children who receive care. Children have to get their temperatures taken and complete a screening of questions.

If their temperature is 99.5 degrees or higher and they answer yes to any of the screening questions, they will be sent home.

In order to attend, the child has be able to answer no to all questions. Doctors notes are not being accepted. The only way to get back in is to bring a negative COVID-19 test.

When the student passes, they will then be sent to the bubble. Bubbles are smaller classrooms with a limited number of staff members.

Children remain in the same room all day. Extra staff was brought in to clean the facility hourly. They do things like wiping down doorknobs and sanitizing toys.

Employees say they know the new rules are strict, but the policy is something that is needed during the pandemic.

"We have to be protectors," said Adrian Wood, a daycare employee. "We need to up our game and make it so they are not exposed."

