Daycare cleaning after 3-year-old tests positive for COVID-19

A 3-year-old boy is recovering at home after testing positive COVID-19, according to Pastor Matt Davis. Church at the Depot runs a daycare that the boy attended when he began to show mild symptoms, Davis said.

"We are so, so thankful that he is doing very well," Davis said. "Ultimately, he is showing very minor symptoms and we talked with his parents yesterday. He seems to already be playing, running around, so we are very thankful for that."

The case was reported to the Putnam County Health Department and DHHR. Families with children that may have been exposed to the virus are being notified. The daycare has been closed for a deep cleaning, Davis said.

"Many medical experts have let us know the difference between a true exposure and who is more at risk or not at risk, so we are following those opinions and expert procedures to notify those families and get them connected to the health department, and they have taken the next steps from there," Davis said.

Davis said the facility, Teays Valley Child Development Center, was operating under a special license that allowed it to remain open to care for the children of essential workers. The center normally has around 300 children, but has been seeing about 25 since the pandemic began.

"It’s a profoundly important service," Davis said. "You think of all the doctors and nurses and the grocery store clerks and pharmacists and everyone who is providing the sort of services that allow us to not have massive panic or continued economic loss. This is just our piece of the puzzle as a community that needs to come together and care for one another."

All children that remained in the facility''s care since the pandemic began had to practice social distancing guidelines. They sat apart at lunch, had to wash their hands often and had a temperature screening before being allowed to enter the building, daycare director Tonya Neal said. Parents were not allowed into rooms where the children were cared for and employees sanitized all surfaces after being touched.

"We have done everything we can and most of the parents have been very supportive because as a critical care worker and an essential employee that this service was greatly needed for them, as well," Davis said. "We hope to continue to serve them as soon as we can."

Neal said the facility will remain closed until May 4, 2020, to allow everyone time to self-isolate and prevent the coronavirus from potentially spreading to more people.

