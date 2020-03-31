DeWine announces order to track ventilators across the state

Tuesday afternoon Governor Mike DeWine announced an order to help keep track of ventilators across the state of Ohio.

DeWine said the order will require anyone involved in the supply chain of these ventilators to report their inventory online every week.

Along with mechanical ventilators, other devices to be reported are C-PAP and B-PAP machines commonly used to treat sleep apnea, as well as anesthetic machines and various treatment masks and tubing.

Hospitals, manufacturers, retails stores, and anyone else involved in the chain of supply must report their inventories online at coronavirus.ohio.gov/VentInventory each Wednesday by 5:00 p.m. The first report is due tomorrow.

DeWine says the state is also working to secure more ventilators.

The Governor also confirmed there have now been 55 deaths due to COVID-19 in Ohio, as well as 2,199 confirmed cases.

