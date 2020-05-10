DeWine sees risks 'no matter what we do' amid reopening

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is acknowledging that there are risks to reopening Ohio’s economy following closures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But the Republican governor says “it’s really a risk no matter what we do.” Retail businesses in Ohio will be allowed to reopen Tuesday with barbershops, hair salons, day spas, nail salons, and other services allowed to reopen Friday.

Construction companies, distributors, manufacturers and offices were allowed to open last week.

DeWine says the state had been “hit very hard” by the crisis with more than a million people applying for unemployment.

The governor also says the state will continue to monitor daily hospitalization rates and focus on increasing testing capacities.