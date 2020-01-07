UPDATE | Deadly crash in Floyd County involved deputy's cruiser

UPDATE 1/7/20 @ 11:20 a.m.

The Prestonsburg Police Department has confirmed the 321 cut-through by Highlands ARH is shut down following a deadly crash Tuesday morning.

Officials say the road will be shut down for several hours.

A vehicle was traveling on Bays Branch Road in Floyd County when it veered into oncoming traffic. Police say it was an "almost head-on collision" with a sheriff's deputy's cruiser.

Police confirm one person is dead.

The sheriff's deputy is in the hospital.

