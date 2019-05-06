Deadly rollover crash on I-77 near Ripley

At least one person is dead after a rollover accident on Interstate 77 near Ripley on Monday morning.

According to the Jackson County dispatch, the call for a vehicle accident took place around 6:42 a.m. and involved a dump truck style vehicle.

The vehicle had reportedly rolled over the edge of the road and down a hill.

While the accident has been confirmed fatal, no information has been released about the victim.

The accident has been cleared and the road is reopened.

