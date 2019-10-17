Deadly shooting investigation underway in Johnson County

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting.

It happened Thursday morning at a home near the Riceville community.

The sheriff said a woman called dispatchers and said she shot her husband.

When police arrived, they said they found the man dead with a gunshot wound in the chest.

No names have been released.

The sheriff said they have not determined a motive at this time and no arrests have been made yet.

