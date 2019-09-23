Death investigation involving 2 jail inmates underway in Gallia County

A death investigation involving two inmates is underway at the Gallia County Jail, according to the county Sheriff’s Office.

One of the deaths involving a 27-year-old man from Patriot was determined not to be suspicious. He died Sept. 16.

The other person, a 35-year-old woman from Bidwell, died from a medical issue that happened Monday, Sept. 23.

Investigators say EMS crews and Gallipolis Police unsuccessfully attempted to revive the victims at the scene.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) has been contacted to further investigate both deaths.

