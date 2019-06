A body has been found in Ceredo.

Investigators on the scene tell WSAZ they were called to the scene at 2nd Street about 6:45 a.m. Tuesday.

The body was found near a slide at a playground along the street.

The coroner has already removed the body, according to police.

The mayor is expected to release more information.

