A death investigation is underway in Gallipolis, Ohio.

Gallipolis Police Chief Jeff Boyer tells WSAZ the scene is in the 700 block of 3rd Avenue.

No other details about the case have been released.

It's a joint investigation between the Gallipolis Police Department, Ohio BCI, and the Gallia-Meigs Crime Task Force.

