Death investigation underway in Portsmouth after shots fired

Authorities are investigating a man's death after gunshots were heard inside a home in Portsmouth, according to the Portsmouth Police Department.

It happened just before 1 p.m. Friday.

Portsmouth Police were attempting to execute arrest warrant in the 800 block of 10th Street when they heard a gunshot from inside the home. A man was found deceased inside from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say.

No foul play is suspected.

Other details are unavailable at this time, including the nature of the warrant.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) is on the scene, along with Portsmouth Police.

