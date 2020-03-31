Death toll related to COVID-19 in Kentucky jumps 7

Kentucky is reporting its largest day-to-day rise in total cases of COVID-19 and deaths related to the virus.

On Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed seven additional deaths in patients from Fayette, Bullitt, Campbell and Jefferson counties. Each patient was elderly and believed to have had underlying health issues.

This brings the state's overall death toll to 17.

"Today we lost six Kentuckians," Beshear said. "This is something I hoped I would never have to announce."

Beshear went on to say he believes there will be other days where the death toll related to COVID-19 dramatically rises.

The governor also confirmed 114 new cases. This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Kentucky to 591.